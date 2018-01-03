38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as shore town's mayor

3 hours 30 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2018 Jan 3, 2018 January 03, 2018 8:38 AM January 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NJ.com
TINTON FALLS, N.J.- A 93-year-old World War II veteran who wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door is the new leader of a New Jersey shore town.
  
Vito Perillo was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls. The Republican won the seat in November when he upset an incumbent who was seeking a second term in the nonpartisan municipal race.
  
The U.S. Navy veteran has said he didn't think he had a chance of winning, but decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements.
  
Gerald Turning, who Perillo defeated in the election, was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days