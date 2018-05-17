92°
93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder “the Lord knew” this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one. Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point. He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can’t play forever.

