91 year old judge missing

SCRANTON, Pa. - A 91-year-old federal judge who recently stopped hearing cases due to health issues has been reported missing from his Pennsylvania home.



The U.S. Marshals Service says it's looking for Edwin Kosik, who was last seen at his home outside Scranton around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Marshals Service says Kosik is driving a gray 2015 Acura with driver's side damage and may be "at special risk of harm or injury."



The Marshals Service is planning a news conference Thursday to discuss Kosik's disappearance.



Kosik was appointed to the federal bench in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. He's best known for presiding over the notorious "kids for cash" case, in which two local judges were accused of taking money from the developer of a pair of for-profit detention centers.