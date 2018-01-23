90th annual Oscar nominations announced

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The latest on the announcement of nominees for the 90th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California.

The Oscar nominees for best director: "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan; "Get Out," Jordan Peele; "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig; "Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson; "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro.

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture: "Call Me By Your Name," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''Phantom Thread," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water" ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, "The Post."

The Oscar nominees for best song in a motion picture: "Mighty River" from "Mudbound; "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me By Your Name"; "Remember Me" from "Coco"; "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall; and "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

Oscar nominees for best foreign-language film: Chile's "A Fantastic Woman"; Russia's "Loveless"; Lebanon's "The Insult"; Hungary's "On Body and Soul"; and Sweden's "The Square."

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Leslie Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; and Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water."

The Oscar nominees for best original score in a motion: "Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer; "Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood; "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell.

The Oscar nominees for best visual effects in a motion picture: "Blade Runner 2049," ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," ''Kong: Skull Island," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi," ''War for the Planet of the Apes."

The Oscar nominees for best cinematography in a motion picture: They are: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"; Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"; Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"; Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"; Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water."