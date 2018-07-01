Latest Weather Blog
9 injured in mass stabbing at Idaho apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police say a man suspected in a mass stabbing that injured nine people targeted a 3-year-old's birthday party.
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.
Nine people were injured in the Saturday night attack, including six children. Police say four of the victims have life-threatening injuries, but all were still alive Sunday morning.
Thirty-year-old Timmy Kinner is facing nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.
The Boise Police Department said in a prepared statement that they believe Kinner, from Los Angeles, was a temporary resident of the apartment complex but had been asked to leave on Friday.
The complex houses many resettled refugee families, but Kinner is not a refugee. Police said they do not yet have an exact motive for the attack.
