9 hurt when DUI suspect drives onto sidewalk in California

2 hours 46 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, February 10 2019 Feb 10, 2019 February 10, 2019 12:33 PM February 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Witnesses and emergency responders lifted a pickup truck off of people who were trapped when a truck plowed into a crowd in Southern California.
  
Authorities arrested a man who they say drove a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk early Sunday in Fullerton and injured nine people.
  
The Orange County Register reports injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old.
  
Officials say 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
  
It wasn't known if Solis has an attorney.
  
The crash happened in Fullerton's South of Commonwealth district, a popular weekend destination with many restaurants and bars.
