$8M in grants awarded to five La. health centers
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $8.4 million to several Louisiana health centers.
“Our Louisiana health centers provide first-rate care to the vulnerable folks in our community,” said Kennedy. “These grants help our health centers continue to provide quality, primary health care.”
The centers include:
-MQVC Community Development Corporation in New Orleans received a $1,161,250 grant.
-Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. in Bastrop received a $2,136,881 grant.
-Casse Dental Health Institute in Mansfield received a $2,278,332 grant.
-Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority in Metairie received a $1,235,565 grant.
-New Orleans AIDs Task Force in New Orleans received a $1,660,374 grant.