$8M in grants awarded to five La. health centers

Photo: New Orleans AIDs Task Force

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $8.4 million to several Louisiana health centers.

“Our Louisiana health centers provide first-rate care to the vulnerable folks in our community,” said Kennedy. “These grants help our health centers continue to provide quality, primary health care.”

The centers include:

-MQVC Community Development Corporation in New Orleans received a $1,161,250 grant.

-Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. in Bastrop received a $2,136,881 grant.

-Casse Dental Health Institute in Mansfield received a $2,278,332 grant.

-Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority in Metairie received a $1,235,565 grant.

-New Orleans AIDs Task Force in New Orleans received a $1,660,374 grant.