89-year-old taken to hospital after crash on Hooper Road

1 hour 26 minutes 40 seconds ago April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25 2017 April 25, 2017 4:55 PM in News
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Hooper Road.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hooper and Mickens Road. A white SUV t-boned a tan car at the intersection. The 89-year-old man was the passenger of the car.

The crash has caused traffic delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

