83-year-old Gonzales grandmother wins the jackpot

Louisiana Lottery Sales Representative Amanda Capdeboscq (far right) celebrates Little Capital of Louisiana’s jackpot-winning sale with store employees Clerks Donna Charles, Macie Morvant, Tracy Billott, Sharon Bogan and Office Manager Mandy Landry. Winner not pictured.

BATON ROUGE – An 83-year-old grandmother won a Louisiana Lottery jackpot of $525,000, the state lottery office revealed Friday.

Josephine Prendergast of Gonzales had the sole winning ticket for the January 20th Lotto jackpot.

“I was reading the numbers and checking them each off thinking ‘that’s not right!’ They were in the right order and everything,” she said Friday.

Her quick-pick ticket matched all six numbers – 02-05-16-21-23-28 – to win the first Lotto jackpot of 2018.

Immediately after checking her ticket, the 83-year-old called her granddaughter for a ride to Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge to claim the prize earlier this week.

Prendergast purchased her winning ticket at Little Capital of Louisiana in Breaux Bridge, where she visits often. “I pick up two Lotto, two Easy 5 and two Powerball tickets every other week,” she shared.

Little Capital of Louisiana received a one-time bonus of $5,250, which is 1 percent of the prize, for selling the winning ticket.

Prendergast received $367,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.

*******************

