800-pound animal escapes from zoo enclosure; 2 injured

2 hours 31 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, May 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPRI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - An 800-pound animal described as a "goat-antelope" that escaped its enclosure at a Rhode Island zoo was back in by the time the zoo opened for visitors.

The takin escaped just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and was returned to its enclosure an hour later at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence.

A zoo spokeswoman says it started when a veterinary team approached the takin for a routine hoof procedure. The animal charged the heavy reinforced doors multiple times, finally breaking through onto zoo grounds.

The horned animal named Har-Lee was sedated and taken back to its enclosure.

One animal keeper and one veterinary intern were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Zoo officials say the takin is doing fine. Takins are native to the eastern Himalayas.

