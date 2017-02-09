Latest Weather Blog
800 homes damaged in several parishes following tornadoes
According to the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, 800 homes were damaged in five parishes following Tuesday's severe weather and tornadoes.
There have been five confirmed tornadoes following Tuesday's severe weather: an EF-3 in eastern New Orleans, and EF-3 in Watson, an EF-2 in Killian, and EF-1 in Donaldsonville and an EF-0 in Jefferson Parish. There have been 39 reported injuries and no fatalities.
Preliminary Damage Assessment teams continue to survey damaged areas. The team include employees from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and GOHSEP. Information gathered will likely be used in a Federal Disaster Declaration request, according to GOHSEP.
The following is information on damage gathered by the teams in several parishes:
Orleans Parish:
638 homes
32 apartments
40 businesses
1 school
Ascension Parish:
10 homes
2 businesses
St. James Parish:
19 homes
1 business
St. Tammany Parish:
3 homes
Livingston Parish:
Killian:
5 homes
Watson:
21 homes
About 100 people have checked into a shelter established at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans. The Red Cross has provided hot meals, snacks and drinks to residents and first responders while at the shelter. More than 3,200 meals and snacks have been delivered to the parish.
As of Thursday, Louisiana National Guardsmen are on duty in impacted areas, along with 10 Louisiana State Troopers assisting in eastern New Orleans. The State Fire Marshal has conducted secondary search and rescue operations in New Orleans as well. The Louisiana Department of Health has also assisted more than 30 people with injuries.
Those who are not already receiving regular SNAP benefits can apply by visiting www.dcfs.louisiana.gov and clicking on "Assistance."
