$800,000 in Disneyland tickets stolen from group

GALT, Calif. (AP) - The executive director of a California youth farming organization says 8,000 stolen Disneyland tickets were worth about $800,000.

Matt Patton of the California chapter of Future Farmers of America said the organization's trailer carrying the tickets and audio and visual equipment was stolen Wednesday from its office in Galt.

Patton says Disneyland has canceled the tickets and is working to print new ones for the 6,500 students attending the organization's leadership conference that starts Sunday in Anaheim.

Officials are advising people to be cautious if buying Disneyland tickets from a source other than Disney.