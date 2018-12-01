81°
80 injured, 183 arrested in Paris protests

Saturday, December 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - Paris police says at least 80 people have been injured, including 16 police officers, in violent protests in the center of the French capital.
  
Police also say 183 people have been arrested in violent clashes Saturday between police and protesters angry over rising taxes near the city's famed Champs-Elysees Avenue and several other Paris streets very popular with tourists.
  
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted her "indignation" and "deep sadness," saying that violence is "not acceptable."
  
Protests against the high cost of living elsewhere in France on Saturday were largely peaceful.
