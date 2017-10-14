78°
8-year-old child dies after falling off the balcony of cruise ship
MIAMI- A little girl died after falling off the deck of a Miami cruise ship Saturday
An 8-year-old girl slipped from the top the Carnival Glory cruise ship and fell to the deck below it.
The ship's crew immediately transported the victim to a nearby trauma center where she would later be pronounced dead.
Erika Benitez of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told ABC News that the girl arrived at the ship's medical unit with grave injuries.
Homicide detectives have yet to discover the reason for the little girl's fall but will continue to investigate.
The cruise line released a statement after the girl's death.
“Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.” Carnival Cruise Lines spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz said in a statement Saturday.