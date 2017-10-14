8-year-old child dies after falling off the balcony of cruise ship

MIAMI- A little girl died after falling off the deck of a Miami cruise ship Saturday

An 8-year-old girl slipped from the top the Carnival Glory cruise ship and fell to the deck below it.

The ship's crew immediately transported the victim to a nearby trauma center where she would later be pronounced dead.

Erika Benitez of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told ABC News that the girl arrived at the ship's medical unit with grave injuries.