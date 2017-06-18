8-year-old boy shot in head while sleeping in mother's car in Mississippi

Photo: The Clarion Ledger

JACKSON, Miss. - Police in Jackson say an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and seriously wounded as he slept in the back seat of his mother's car.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Jackson police spokesman Cmdr. Tyree Jones said Richard Kyles was wounded late Saturday night. The boy was reported in "very serious critical condition" at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jones said Richard had been sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle driven by his mother Deneka Frazier when a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala fired at least one shot into the car.

Police said 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. So was the Impala's driver, 35-year-old Lakia Bradley.

A police news release says Jackson is Frazier's ex-boyfriend.