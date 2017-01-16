72°
8 people wounded in shooting at MLK park

January 16, 2017
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Photo: The Miami Herald)

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say eight people - five of them juveniles - have been wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Police Department spokesman Detective Daniel Ferrin says in a news release that two suspects are being questioned about the Monday afternoon shooting. He says two firearms were recovered and the active investigation is continuing.

The Miami Herald reports that hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade.

Ferrin says the victims range in age from 11 to 30, with five listed in stable condition and one critical. He says two juveniles grazed by bullets were treated and released on the scene.

