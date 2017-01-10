58°
8 fisherman killed in suspected pirate attack in Philippines

34 minutes 48 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:42 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines - Officials say eight Filipino fishermen are dead and five others are missing after at least five suspected pirates boarded a fishing boat in southern Philippine waters and strafed the crew.

Coast Guard Lt. Commander Alvin Dagalea says that two fishermen survived Monday night's attack off the coast near Zamboanga city in Mindanao province by jumping into the water as the gunmen started shooting. The two swam toward a nearby island and were rescued by a passing motorboat.

Dagalea, commander of Zamboanga's coast guard station, says vessels are searching for the missing fishermen and will tow their boat to its homeport. He says the identity of the attackers is unknown.

Abu Sayyaf militants are suspected to be behind a string of ship attacks in southern Philippine waters.

