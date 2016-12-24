$8.5 billion natural gas project to create 250 jobs

NEW ORLEANS - Officials say a liquefied natural gas project being planned for Plaquemines Parish is expected to create 250 new jobs.



Gov. John Bel Edwards and executives from Venture Global LNG announced the project on Wednesday.



They said the company will invest $8.5 billion to develop the natural gas liquefaction facility and LNG export terminal.



The governor and the company said in a news release that Plaquemines LNG will be Venture Global's second major natural gas liquefaction and export project in Louisiana. It will join the $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass project now under development in Cameron Parish.