77 percent high school graduation rate in Louisiana for 2016

NEW ORLEANS - Seventy-seven percent of Louisiana high school students graduated on time last year - a half-percentage point dip from 2015 but still well above the roughly 65 percent rate 10 years earlier.

The state Department of Education released the figures Friday. It noted that 43 percent of the class of 2016 graduated with early college credit or some type of credential valued in industry - enhancing their future employment possibilities. That was a 6 percent increase from 2013.

In a telephone news conference, state Superintendent of Education John White said the latest figures show long-term improvements in graduation rates are being sustained, while students overall are getting a better education.

Still, White said, too many students don't graduate. He said a greater variety of education services are needed at struggling schools.