$77 million stripped from state construction budget

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards has stripped $77 million in proposed projects from Louisiana's state construction budget, saying the state can't afford all the items lawmakers packed into the bill.

Edwards used his line-item veto authority to remove 36 projects around the state from the $3.8 billion construction budget passed in a special legislative session that ended two weeks ago.

The veto message was posted on the Legislature's website Friday.

The state is limited in how much money it can borrow annually, and the construction budget is stuffed with more projects than Louisiana can afford. Edwards wrote that his vetoes were an effort "to establish realistic expectations" for construction financing.

However, the state still won't be able to advance all remaining projects and Edwards' administration will choose which ones go forward.