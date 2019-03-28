$768M Powerball winner bought ticket in Milwaukee suburb

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a single ticket that matched all six Powerball numbers to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was sold in a Milwaukee suburb.

The ticket worth an estimated $768.4 million, or a cash option of $477 million, was sold in New Berlin. The city of about 40,000 people is roughly 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Lottery officials didn't immediately identify the retailer that sold the ticket for Wednesday night's drawing. The retailer will receive $100,000.

The win comes almost exactly two years after Wisconsin hit its last Powerball jackpot, when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017. The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball number is 12. Powerball lists the odds for winning the grand prize as 1 in 292,201,338.00.