75-year-old man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

PIERRE PART- Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's office arrested a 75-year-old man on sex crimes with a juvenile for an incident that allegedly took place on September 22.

Authorities began their investigation after answering a complaint of a young child having been molested by 75-year-old Aubrey J. "Doc" Breaux.

After interviewing the victim and other individuals, authorities established probable cause to arrest Breaux.

Breaux was arrested Tuesday and charged with molestation of a juvenile. He remains in jail pending a bond hearing. 

