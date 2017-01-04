74-year-old Texas grandmother thwarts off armed intruder

Image via CNN

BOWIE COUNTY – A 74-year-old Texas grandmother thwarted off an armed intruder in her home on Sunday night.

A man wearing a mask and gloves broke into 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson's home in Bowie County, Texas, CNN reported.

"When I started to get up, he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face," Roberson said.

However little did the intruder know, Roberson had a weapon.

"I reached over there (a nearby table) and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran," she said.

The intruder then ran out of her house while Roberson fired at him.

"I tried to kill him," she said. "Anybody break in on me, I'm going to kill them. He's going to kill me or I'm going to kill him."

It was the first time that Roberson fired her gun and she said hopefully it will be her last.

"That was the scare of my life," she said.