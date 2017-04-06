71-year-old Calhoun woman accused of pointing rifle at man, dog

Image via The Monroe News-Star

CALHOUN - A 71-year-old woman has been charged after being accused of pointing a rifle at a man and his dog.



The Monroe News-Star reports Janet W. Smith of Calhoun is facing an aggravated assault charge in connection with what happened late Tuesday.



Arrest records say the victim told deputies that Smith came outside and pointed the gun at the dog after the animal approached the fence around her property. Documents say the victim tried to calm Smith down, reminding her that the dog was not on her property. That's when records say Smith pointed the rifle at the victim.



A nearby witness verified the victim's account.



Deputies say Smith did admit to having a confrontation with her neighbor, but denied having a gun.



It's unclear if she has an attorney.