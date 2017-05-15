7-year-old student shot in Calcasieu Parish classroom

MOSS BLUFF – An elementary school in Calcasieu Parish went into lockdown after a 7-year-old was shot inside a classroom Monday.

According to the American Press, the student was shot in a first grade classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary School. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies say the student was "accidentally shot" and no other children are in danger. The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital.

The American Press said there is no word yet on the child’s condition.