84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

7-year-old student shot in Calcasieu Parish classroom

1 hour 40 minutes 54 seconds ago May 15, 2017 May 15, 2017 Monday, May 15 2017 May 15, 2017 10:21 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MOSS BLUFF – An elementary school in Calcasieu Parish went into lockdown after a 7-year-old was shot inside a classroom Monday.

According to the American Press, the student was shot in a first grade classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary School. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies say the student was "accidentally shot" and no other children are in danger. The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital.

The American Press said there is no word yet on the child’s condition.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days