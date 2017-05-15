84°
7-year-old student shot in Calcasieu Parish classroom
MOSS BLUFF – An elementary school in Calcasieu Parish went into lockdown after a 7-year-old was shot inside a classroom Monday.
According to the American Press, the student was shot in a first grade classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary School. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Deputies say the student was "accidentally shot" and no other children are in danger. The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital.
7 year old shot in first grade classroom at MB Elem. No word yet on condition. Sheriff's Office investigating.— Marilyn Monroe (@MarilynAmPress) May 15, 2017
The American Press said there is no word yet on the child’s condition.
MB Elem in lockdown. One child shot and sent to Lafayette. No further danger to students.— Marilyn Monroe (@MarilynAmPress) May 15, 2017
