7-year-old spends her birthday giving to homeless community

BATON ROUGE- A 7-year-old girl decided against having a birthday party, and instead spent her seventh birthday under the bridge, giving to others.

Kaitlyn Williams had an idea of how to spend her big day, and what to do with the money or gifts she would have received. She planned to spend it all on feeding those who needed it most, and putting smiles on the faces of strangers.

“I feel like the homeless people needed to eat,” Kaitlyn told WBRZ. “My idea was how to do it because it was important for people to eat and live.”

She turned down the typical 7-year-old birthday party her family would have thrown for her, and loved ones quickly pitched in to help with her idea for a day of giving. Along with donuts and orange juice, the group made 60 bags of toiletries for every person they could find.

Her stepfather, Dr. Bryan Watkins, told News 2 “We try to instill in them the importance of helping people in need, so whenever we see we try to help, but this was all her idea.”

Even friends of the family were part of the celebration. According to Carolyn Coleman, who said Kaitlyn's birthday wish touched her and she immediately wanted to take part, the lesson of giving can last a lifetime.

“Where does it start? With children. If you have giving children, you'll have giving adults,” Coleman said. “It’s about not getting so much, but giving. It should be a complete circle there, but children need to be taught how to give and the importance of giving.”

For the birthday girl, it is all about giving people what they need.

“Sometimes I feel sad and happy because they need food and energy to move,” Kaitlyn said.

The family had such a great time for Kaitlyn’s birthday that they decided to keep it going. According to Kaitlyn’s grandmother, the group hopes to coordinate events like this once a month.