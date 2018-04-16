7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

43°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says 7 inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday. Taillon said multiple inmate fights that broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Taillon said no officers were wounded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

