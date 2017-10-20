$7.5M in tax rebates pledged to north Louisiana paper mill

HODGE, La.- A north Louisiana paper mill is receiving $7.5 million in performance-based tax rebates over five years to help with facility upgrades.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that WestRock Company will get the aid as part of an improvement plan for the mill in Jackson Parish, aimed at retaining more than 400 jobs at the facility.

WestRock is the parish's largest employer, with a yearly payroll of $28 million. The containerboard paper mill has been open for nearly 90 years, operating in the village of Hodge since 1928.

In addition to getting an annual $1.5 million tax rebate for five years from the state, WestRock also is expected to obtain local property tax breaks. Hodge Mayor Gerald Palmer said in a statement the investment "ensures the future of Hodge."