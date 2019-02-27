Latest Weather Blog
$7,500 reward offered for information in whooping crane shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says there's a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed a whooping crane in November.
The male crane had a wounded wing when it was found Nov. 2 between Crowley and Rayne. It was taken to a veterinarian but had to be euthanized after being shot.
The department says $4,500 of the reward came from private donations. Another $1,000 each came from the department's Operation Game Thief program, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation and Whooping Crane Conservation Association.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511, through the LADWF Tips app, or text LADWF and their tip to 847411. Those who ask can remain anonymous.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum