$7,500 reward offered for information in whooping crane shooting

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says there's a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed a whooping crane in November.

The male crane had a wounded wing when it was found Nov. 2 between Crowley and Rayne. It was taken to a veterinarian but had to be euthanized after being shot. 

The department says $4,500 of the reward came from private donations. Another $1,000 each came from the department's Operation Game Thief program, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation and Whooping Crane Conservation Association.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511, through the LADWF Tips app, or text LADWF and their tip to 847411. Those who ask can remain anonymous.

