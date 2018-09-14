74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$7.2M grant to create SW Louisiana veterans' cemetery

1 hour 8 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 6:51 AM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: American Press

JENNINGS, La. (AP) - A $7.2 million federal grant is set to create a new veterans' cemetery in southwest Louisiana.

State Sen. Dan Morrish says the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will provide another $1 million. Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn tells the American Press that people are eager to begin construction. The cemetery will be on a 12.6-acre (5-hectare) site near the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

The home's administrator, Matt Duhon, says it will serve all of Southwest Louisiana from the Texas border to the Atchafalaya basin up to Leesville, 80 miles (129 kilometers) from Jennings. U.S Sen. Bill Cassidy is a member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. He says the area's only veterans' cemetery now is in Leesville.

Others are farther off in Keithville, Rayville, and Slidell.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days