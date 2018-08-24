89°
6th-grader might return to school after flap over hairstyle
METAIRIE (AP) - An attorney says the sixth-grader who tearfully left a New Orleans area Catholic school after she was told her hair extensions violated its policy might soon return to classes there.
James Williams said Friday that he will discuss the matter Monday with officials of Christ the King Middle School and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
Video of a dejected Faith Fennidy leaving the school in tears this week sparked anger online and charges that the school's policy forbidding extensions discriminated against black students. Williams won a restraining order Thursday on behalf of Faith and another student. It temporarily blocks the school from enforcing the policy.
Williams and members of Faith's family held a news conference Friday. Her brother said she has received encouragement from people around the world.
