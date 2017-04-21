77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6th-grade girl launches social media dress code protest

36 minutes 14 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 9:26 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PORTLAND - A Maine sixth grader has prompted her middle school to review its dress code after her Instagram posts triggered widespread attention.

Molly Neuner tells WSCH-TV she believes the dress code at Portland's King Middle School is "unfair and sexist." The code prohibits students from wearing "short or tight-fitting skirts or shorts" and also outlaws "thin-strapped tops."

The 11-year-old says sixth graders were told such outfits could be a "distraction" to boys.

Hearing about the code, the girl's mother showed her the #iamnotadistraction hashtag, and Molly showed up at school in a thin-strapped tank top with the hashtag scrawled on her arm.

The protest caught on with other students and brought national attention.

District Superintendent Xavier Botana says the district is considering "smart adjustments" to the dress code.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days