69-year-old man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing charges after he allegedly touched a young girl inappropriately.

On September 3, 2018, the victim's family was holding a party in celebration of the holiday. One of the people in attendance was 69-year-old Bryon Beverly.

According to the arrest report, the victim told a parent that Beverly had inappropriately touched her. Later during an interview, authorities learned Beverly allegedly abused the girl multiple times.

Beverly was arrested and booked with first-degree rape and sexual battery.