69-year-old babysitter arrested after indecent behavior with 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, deputies arrested a 69-year-old man who is accused of inappropriately touching a 2-year-old while he was babysitting.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, John Foretich was babysitting the child at the time of the incident.

Family says Foretich allegedly kissed the 2-year-old girl on the crotch and then forced the child to touch his genitals while he was changing her diaper. They say he admitted the crime to at least two members of the family.

Foretich was later arrested and charged with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Foretich was also arrested for obscenity in March after he stood naked in the front doorway of his home while a woman was driving her children to school. She said Foretich was completely nude and grabbing his genitalia as she drove by.