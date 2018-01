68-year-old woman fatally struck on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Highway Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Jefferson Highway. The coroner says a 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.