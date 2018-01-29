65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

68-year-old man from Houma arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

1 hour 17 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2018 Jan 29, 2018 January 29, 2018 2:41 PM January 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

TERREBONNE PARISH- Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested a man on 500 counts of child pornography. 

68-year-old Thomas Broussard, of Houma, was arrested on 500 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

"Protecting our children from predators is an effort that I will not waver on," said General Landry. "My office will continue doing all we legally can to arrest those who commit Internet crimes against children."

Broussard was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

As more charges may come, General Landry is asking the public to call the LBI at 800-256-4506 if they have any information or concerns about Broussard. Callers may remain anonymous. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days