68-year-old man from Houma arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

TERREBONNE PARISH- Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested a man on 500 counts of child pornography.

68-year-old Thomas Broussard, of Houma, was arrested on 500 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

"Protecting our children from predators is an effort that I will not waver on," said General Landry. "My office will continue doing all we legally can to arrest those who commit Internet crimes against children."

Broussard was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As more charges may come, General Landry is asking the public to call the LBI at 800-256-4506 if they have any information or concerns about Broussard. Callers may remain anonymous.