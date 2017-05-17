67-year-old woman dies in crash on LA 1064 in Livingston

Image via Google Maps

LIVINGSTON – A 67-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on LA 1064 in Livingston Parish on Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on LA 1064, east of LA 43, when 67-year-old Catherine Rivero of Tickfaw was traveling eastbound on the roadway in a Nissan Maxima.

State Police say that, for reasons still under investigation, Rivero sideswiped the bridge rail and the passenger's side of her vehicle ran off the side of the road. Rivero was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.

Louisiana State Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however a toxicology sample will be taken from Rivero for analysis.