66-year-old Istrouma class ring found in Georgia ball park

MILTON, Georgia – Residents of this Atlanta suburb are trying to find the owner of a 1952 Istrouma High class ring.

Residents said they found the ring in the baseball field at Milton High School over the weekend. They quickly posted on Facebook, hoping to reconnect the ring with its owner.

The initials J.A.R. are inscribed on the ring.

Quickly, people from Georgia connected with people in Baton Rouge and began an online investigation.

“I've … found a possible lead,” someone working with the people who found the ring in Georgia wrote in an email with WBRZ Monday afternoon.

Click HERE to follow the thread and provide information.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz