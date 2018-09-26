Latest Weather Blog
63 pounds of cocaine found in Louisiana traffic stop
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a weekend traffic stop resulted in the confiscation of about 63 pounds of cocaine.
A news release Wednesday from the Lake Charles Police Department says it happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 when a tow truck was pulled over for a traffic violation. Cpl. Chad Booth became suspicious of the driver, who refused consent for a search of the truck. Police say they conducted a legal "probable cause" search after a drug-sniffing dog walked around the car and reacted to the scent of narcotics.
Police say they found 27 bundles of powder cocaine. Arrested was 42-year-old Elton Joseph Richard of Church Point. The release says he was jailed with bond set at $250,000. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville daycare remains open despite judge's decision to pull license
-
LSU sorority fundraising for Max Gruver Foundation
-
Judge upholds state's decision to pull Ascension daycare's license
-
More businesses taking shape at Nicholson Gateway
-
Good Samaritan rescues 4-year-old left behind on hot school bus