63 pounds of cocaine found in Louisiana traffic stop

Photo: KPLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a weekend traffic stop resulted in the confiscation of about 63 pounds of cocaine.

A news release Wednesday from the Lake Charles Police Department says it happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 when a tow truck was pulled over for a traffic violation. Cpl. Chad Booth became suspicious of the driver, who refused consent for a search of the truck. Police say they conducted a legal "probable cause" search after a drug-sniffing dog walked around the car and reacted to the scent of narcotics.

Police say they found 27 bundles of powder cocaine. Arrested was 42-year-old Elton Joseph Richard of Church Point. The release says he was jailed with bond set at $250,000. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment.