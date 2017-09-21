62-year-old killed after crashing into log truck on Highway 959

EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are working the scene of a deadly crash that took place this morning.

Louisiana State Police say a 62-year-old Roy Tate of Clinton was traveling southbound on Highway 959 when he crashed into the back of a log truck. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident took place just west of McKnight Road in East Feliciana Parish.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.