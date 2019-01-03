55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

610 Stompers perform 'Baby Shark' for fan battling cancer

2 hours 42 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 January 03, 2019 6:23 AM January 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: 610 Stompers

NEW ORLEANS - A famous New Orleans dance group got together to make a video to bring a smile to a sick child's face.

The 610 Stompers received a request from the family of Leighton who is battling Leukemia. According to a post on Facebook, the little fan and her family live in Pittsburgh but are originally from New Orleans.

Be sure to click the post below to see the full video of the group performing the little girl's favorite song. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days