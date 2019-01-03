610 Stompers perform 'Baby Shark' for fan battling cancer

Photo: 610 Stompers

NEW ORLEANS - A famous New Orleans dance group got together to make a video to bring a smile to a sick child's face.

The 610 Stompers received a request from the family of Leighton who is battling Leukemia. According to a post on Facebook, the little fan and her family live in Pittsburgh but are originally from New Orleans.

