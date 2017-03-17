75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect

March 17, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

SLAUGHTER – An armed robbery took place on Friday at Paw Paw's grocery in Slaughter.

According to the victims, the suspect took $750 and a pack of cigarettes. The owner's daughter says that Friday's incident was the first time the store was robbed since it opened in 1957.

The store is located across from the police station and officers were able to respond in minutes, sources say. A neighboring business called police and a manager from the another store, that was robbed just days ago, was able to identify the suspect in the surveillance video as the same suspect.

The store manager says she wants the money and stolen cigarettes returned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

