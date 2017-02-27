60 pounds of marijuana seized in Livingston drug bust

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office executed a drug-related search warrant that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana.

On Feb. 27 around midnight, the sheriff's office narcotics division with the assistance of the sheriff's office uniform patrol executed the search at a home in the 7600 block of Thames Drive in Denham Springs.

According to Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies located the homeowner, Shawn Kimble, inside. During the search of the home, deputies located and seized eight duffel bags containing several bags of marijuana, electronic scales, packaging materials and more than $100,000 in cash.



According to the sheriff's office, the amount of marijuana seized was 60 pounds.

"All of this uncovered thanks to citizens choosing to work with us in order keep Livingston Parish the place we love to live, work and raise a family," Ard said.

Kimble was arrested and is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.