$60,000 reward offered for escaped inmates

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email that multiple agencies have contributed to this sum. The agency tweeted that the amount is likely to increase. Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose killed Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue after overpowering and disarming them on a transport bus Tuesday morning. EATONTON - A reward of $60,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office says about 30 other inmates were on the transport bus when the two inmates overpowered the guards.

Authorities aren't saying which of the escaped inmates did the killing.

Authorities are searching for the two inmates, who were seen fleeing in a car-jacked "grass green," four-door Honda Civic.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it happened at about 5:45 a.m. on state Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, southeast of Atlanta.