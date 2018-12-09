40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
6-year-old one of two killed in Campti mobile home fire

Sunday, December 09 2018
CAMPTI - A fatal mobile home fire outside of Natchitoches claimed the lives of two people, including a 6-year-old, on Sunday morning.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Natchitoches Fire District responded to the mobile home fire call around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brite Star Church Road in Campti.

Investigators said there were six people in the home when the fire started. Two victims, including a 6-year-old girl, were unable to escape.

The other four occupants are being treated at a nearby hospital for various levels of smoke inhalation.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available. 

