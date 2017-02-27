6-year-old dies after vehicle struck by intoxicated driver

GONZALES - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl Saturday evening.

According to State Police, the crash occurred on I-10 eastbound, east of LA 44 in Ascension Parish on Feb. 25 around 10:00 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Samantha Keating of Paulina. The crash also resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Kenneth Lewis of Geismar, State police said.

Through the initial investigation, State Police discovered the crash occurred as Lewis was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang eastbound on I-10 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, Natalie Keating was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander ahead of Lewis on I-10 eastbound, according to State Police.

As Lewis approached the Highlander, he failed to reduce his speed and crashed into the rear of the vehicle, according to State Police.

The impact caused both vehicles to travel into the median and strike multiple trees.

Samantha Keating was properly restrained at the time of the crash, State Police said. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Natalie Keating and Anthony Keating were also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries in the crash, according to State Police. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Lewis was also restrained and was not injured.

Lewis was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested by Troopers. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for DWI 1st offense, vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, obstruction of justice and open container.