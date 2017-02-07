6 universities to benefit in health care case

70°
February 07, 2017
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's insurance commissioner says six state higher education institutions will divide more than $2.7 million - the result of the dissolution of a failed health maintenance organization.

Jim Donelon says in a Monday news release that LSU-Shreveport, Southern University, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, the University of New Orleans and Xavier University each will get about $460,000.

The health maintenance organization AmCare was ordered into liquidation in 2011. Louisiana was among states that sued AmCare's parent company and were awarded compensatory and punitive damages.

The plan for distributing funds recently received final court approval.

