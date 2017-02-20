61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

1 hour 3 minutes 14 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 8:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image from New York Daily News

NEW YORK - Six teenagers have fallen through ice into an off-limits pond in New York's Central Park but have been rescued.

It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, "Danger Thin Ice Keep Off."

Police and fire rescue units including divers responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water.

A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days