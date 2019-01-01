62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6 passengers fall ill on flight from Cleveland to Tampa

1 hour 24 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, January 01 2019 Jan 1, 2019 January 01, 2019 6:42 PM January 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFLA
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Officials say six passengers fell ill on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa.
  
WFLA-TV reports health officials boarded the plane when it landed at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and the sick passengers were removed. Officials say they are being held for observation. The sick passengers were not traveling together.
  
The remaining passengers were kept on the plane for about an hour after it landed. Those passengers deplaned around 4:30 p.m.
  
Authorities haven't provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions.
  
No further details were immediately available.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days