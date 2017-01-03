54°
6 more detained in Istanbul investigation
ISTANBUL - Six more people reportedly have been detained in connection with the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack.
Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency says a total of 14 people are being questioned.
Anadolu also says police are getting numerous reports of sightings or tips from people following the release of photos of the alleged gunman, who hasn't been publicly identified.
