6 more detained in Istanbul investigation

1 hour 12 minutes 46 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 7:15 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

ISTANBUL - Six more people reportedly have been detained in connection with the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency says a total of 14 people are being questioned.

Anadolu also says police are getting numerous reports of sightings or tips from people following the release of photos of the alleged gunman, who hasn't been publicly identified.

